Can Daniel Jones be better than Dak Prescott this year? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates can New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones be better than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this year.
"GMFB" debates can New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones be better than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this year.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
The Cowboys are shifting their offensive system more drastically than they have since Prescott earned his starting role in 2016.
The price that comes with Prescott's refined leadership skills is the reality that the clock is ticking and a potential drop off isn't out of the question.
This isn't the first time Diggs or other defenders have chirped at Dallas' franchise quarterback. It's worked out pretty well before.
Jones joined the Cowboys this offseason to backup Tony Pollard.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
It appears the Jets' big offseason addition is set to suit up for the first time.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
We kick off 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The Washington Commanders are on to a new era.
Carmona dedicated the only goal in the final to the mother of her best friend, who recently passed away. After the match, she was given the news of her own father's death.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
Can another team pull a TCU and make a surprise trip to the College Football Playoff before the format expands from four to 12 teams in 2024?
The Ravens will have a much different look this season.
The Chargers had a collapse for the ages in the playoffs.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
Lyles has said he wants gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at this World Championships, and got one half of the double on Sunday.