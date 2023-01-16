Daniel Jones' best plays from 379-yard game Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch the best plays from New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' 379-yard game against the Minnesota Vikings from Super Wild Card Weekend.
In this Giants post game news conference, Xavier McKinney says this win is the start of this team building its legacy and how it felt good get the fourth down tackle to seal the game. McKinney says it was important for him to make it up to his team after his injury cause by an ATV accident kept him out earlier in the year.
The Falcons are looking at a coach from a divisional rival as they try to find a new defensive coordinator. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Falcons have requested permission to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb. The Falcons are filling the vacancy created by Dean Pees’ retirement. Holcomb was the defensive run game [more]
In this Giants news conference, Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts to New York's playoff win over Minnesota, compliments the fans for their support on the road, and has high praise for the play of QB Daniel Jones.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll set the tone for his first season on the job in the opening game. After a touchdown brought them within 20-19 of the Titans, Daboll went for two and the Giants got a win when running back Saquon Barkley got into the end zone. After the game, Daboll said the [more]
Josh Allen was electric with three touchdown passes and an enigma with three turnovers, as the Bills escaped with a 34-31 win against the Dolphins.
What holes are the biggest priority for the Browns heading into the offseason?
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
The 49ers sculpted an offensive masterpiece Saturday afternoon in their playoff-opening 41-23 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
The 49ers will host either the Cowboys or Buccaneers next weekend after the Vikings lost to the Giants on Sunday.
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws in previous postseason contests.
The 49ers had a problem holding onto 10-point leads until Kyle Shanahan changed his approach.
