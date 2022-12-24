Daniel Jones' best plays from 368-yard game Week 16
Watch New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' best plays from his 368-yard game in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Just when it looked like the Phillies' heavy lifting was done for the offseason, they pulled off one more big deal just before Christmas. By Corey Seidman
Here are 10 takeaways from the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles lead the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 at AT&T Stadium
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans loss.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
With their loss to Cincinnati, the Patriots now look as lost and adrift as they have this century.
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.
The new team record sealed the game against the Giants
With Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears still have the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. But, the Texans' win put the Bears closer to overtaking them for the first pick in the draft.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
Detroit Lions were destroyed by Carolina Panthers, allowing 320 yards rushing and suffering a blow to their playoff hopes in 37-23 loss
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
The Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL for the past few weeks, now they are the butt of many jokes after their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
Justin Fields and the Bears' short-handed offense couldn't find the big plays needed to deliver an upset against the Bills in freezing conditions at Soldier Field.
Greg Joseph and the Vikings with another stunning victory
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, and he celebrated it with a penalty kick in the end zone.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.