Daniel Jones' best plays in 3-TD game vs. Cardinals Week 2
Watch New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' best plays in his 3-TD game vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Giants haven't had a win like Sunday for a long, long time.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
“It’s called protecting your guy.”
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday, two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
It's almost impossible for an NFL team to keep its starting QB a secret.
Kyler Murray remains on the PUP list and won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest.
Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
Hutchinson appeared to beat his blocker only to get grabbed from behind while pursuing Smith.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
