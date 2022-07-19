How can Daniel Jones become QB of future for Giants? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss how New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones can become QB of future for Giants. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss how New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones can become QB of future for Giants. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
One of The Chainsmokers’ latest hits is “High” and they’re hoping to live up to their lyrics. The hit-making duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth. The feat would […]
Even if the thought of it makes her anxious. Here, get to know the breakout star from Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
The Celtics let a major trade asset expire Monday night, but Chris Forsberg explains why that's not cause for consternation -- and what other moves Brad Stevens may still have up his sleeve.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's player rating in "Madden 23" caused a bit of a stir Monday, and even Tom Brady reacted to the situation.
Camille Kostek joins Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus in betting on his return to the NFL.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel explains how he knew Nnamdi Asomugha was overrated when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles
Asante Samuel just can't resist criticizing Bill Belichick, especially when it comes to the most popular debate about the Patriots dynasty.
Greg Norman told The Palm Beach Post in an exclusive interview last week that after this week's announcements the 2023 field of players is "closed."
Here's why Baker Mayfield may have already surpassed Sam Darnold in the Panthers' QB competition.
Cameron Smith strolled through the airport Monday morning with the claret jug and revealed how many beers the iconic trophy holds.
The world has changed dramatically in recent years when it comes to attitudes regarding marijuana. When running back Ricky Williams entered the NFL in 1999, viewpoints and laws were very different. But players still used marijuana then, as they do now, to manage pain. Williams shared two stories with USA Today regarding marijuana use during [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King interviewed Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes for a Monday column about Detroit Lions on-going franchise rebuild
The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement about Eddie Olczyk's departure as their color broadcaster.
Day 1 of SEC Media Days included commissioner Greg Sankey and coaches and players from LSU football, Ole Miss football and Missouri football.
The eventual punishment, if any, imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will depend first on the decision of Judge Sue L. Robinson and then, if she imposes any discipline at all and the league appeals, the Commissioner or his designee. Eventually, the courts could get involved. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the NFL [more]
Paul Finebaum and Lane Kiffin discuss the future of college football and a possible disconnect with fans.
Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the 49ers this season. The question is: How will he play? The 49ers constantly have expressed their faith in the second-year quarterback, but what other choice do they have? He became the team’s franchise quarterback the day the 49ers used the third overall choice on Lance in 2021. [more]
Former UNC football standout wide receiver and returner Ryan Switzer announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.
There is opportunity in times of chaos. The PAC-12, could maintain its strength, prestige and competitive spirit with a few careful additions.
Former US President Donald Trump on Monday urged golfers to "take the money" and sign with the Saudi-backed LIV series amid reports more players were poised to join the controversial circuit.