Daniel Jones’ ankle feels “definitely better than last week”

Daniel Jones came off the the Giants’ injury report Wednesday. The quarterback played against the Packers in London despite an ankle injury that limited him in two of three practices last week.

“Yeah, I feel good. I feel good,” Jones said Wednesday, via a team transcript. “Definitely better than last week.”

Jones also said his right hand, bloodied during the game against Green Bay, is a turf burn.

“It’s scratched up, but it will heal up before Sunday,” Jones said.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com asked Jones about the knee brace he wore on his left knee Sunday and again in practice Wednesday. Jones called it “precautionary.”

Jones’ backup, Tyrod Taylor, was limited Wednesday as he works his way back from a concussion.

