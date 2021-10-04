Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas were highest-graded Giants in Week 4

The New York Giants picked up their first victory of the 2021 season on Sunday, coming back from a fourth quarter deficit before winning in overtime.

The comeback was led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who, unsurprisingly, was the highest-graded Giant on the day, earning an 84.6 from Pro Football Focus.

Right behind Jones was the team’s second-highest graded player, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who earned a 79.9. He was followed by wide receiver Kenny Golladay (77.7).

Other notable offensive grades include wide receiver John Ross (76.4), running back Saquon Barkley (65.8), left guard Matt Skura (61.0) and right tackle Nate Solder (55.0).

The lowest-graded Giants on offense were tight ends Evan Engram (43.8) and Kaden Smith (35.9).

On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Leonard Williams led the way with a 74.2.

Just behind Williams were defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence (71.3) and Austin Johnson (61.6), and cornerback James Bradberry (61.2). That’s with a 40-snap minimum.

Other notable defensive grades include rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (55.2), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (53.8) and safety Logan Ryan (44.5).

The lowest-graded Giants on defense were safety Julian Love (34.0) and linebacker Tae Crowder (31.0).