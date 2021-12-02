Daniel Jones again listed as limited in Thursday practice

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones apparently has a chance to be available to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jones was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with his neck injury. He received the same designation after Wednesday’s practice.

If Jones is unable to start, Mike Glennon would get the nod for New York.

Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes this season for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was 19-of-30 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown in last week’s victory over Philadelphia.

The Giants did get receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) back on the field on Thursday after both players didn’t practice Wednesday. Shepard and Rudolph were limited participants.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (quad), receiver John Ross (illness), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), edge rusher Trent Harris (ankle), and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) all did not participate on Thursday.

