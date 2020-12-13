Daniel Jones active, expected to start for Giants vs. Cards

The Associated Press
·4 min read
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles during the first half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles during the first half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Daniel Jones is active and is expected to start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

After missing last week's game with a hamstring injury, Jones practiced fully for the first time on Friday. He was listed as questionable, but he looked good in pregame warmups Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers are without running back Christian McCaffrey for a fourth straight game with shoulder and thigh injuries keeping him out of his 10th game of the season Sunday against Denver.

The Panthers also are without wide receiver D.J. Moore, who remains on the COVID/reserve list and will not play, which should mean Robby Anderson will see plenty of passes thrown his way. Denver will be without starting left tackle Garett Bolles, who is out with an illness.

The Cincinnati Bengals scratched struggling kicker Randy Bullock against the Dallas Cowboys and will use Austin Seibert after Bullock missed three of his past five field-goal attempts. Cincinnati also will be without injured kick returner Brandon Wilson, who returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown two weeks ago.

Arizona called up Mike Nugent from the practice squad with kicker Zane Gonzalez out with a back injury. Cardinals inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is active despite missing practice all week because of a bad ankle, and Larry Fitzgerald returned to the lineup.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa won't get to play against his former team. Correa (hamstring) was among the team's inactive players against Tennessee. The Titans traded Correa to Jacksonville in mid-October.

The Miami Dolphins will be without linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is inactive because of foot and neck injuries, sidelining another one of quarterback Deshaun Watson's top playmakers against Chicago. Will Fuller is serving a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and Randall Cobb is on the injured list with a toe injury.

The Texans also placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Chicago will be without defensive back Buster Skrine, who is out because of a concussion.

Rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn is active for Tampa Bay with Leonard Fournette inactive after not being on the injury report this week. Minnesota will be without linebacker Eric Kendricks for a second straight game with an injured calf, while tight end Kyle Rudolph is missing a game for the first time since 2014.

---

TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE

Titans: CB Adoree Jackson, RB Darrynton Evans, RB D'Onta Foreman, OLB Wyatt Ray.

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Kamalei Correa, LB Quincy Williams, C Brandon Linder, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert.

---

KANSAS CITY AT MIAMI

Chiefs: CB BoPete Keyes, LB Damien Wilson, T Martinas Rankin, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders

Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Kyle Van Noy, G Ereck Flowers, DT Benito Jones

---

DENVER AT CAROLINA

Broncos: OT Garett Bolles, WR Tyrie Cleveland, G Graham Glasgow, LB Mark Barron, S Trey Marshall, LB Anthony Chickillo, DT Sylvester Williams.

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Will Grier, OL Dennis Daley, OT Greg Little, DE Marquise Haynes, DT Mike Panasiuk, S Kenny Robinson.

---

HOUSTON AT CHICAGO

Texans: QB Josh McCown, WR Brandin Cooks, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, OT Charlie Heck, G Hjalte Froholdt, TE Pharaoh Brown.

Bears: DB Buster Skrine, OL Lachavious Simmons, DT Daniel McCullers, LB James Vaughters.

---

ARIZONA AT NEW YORK GIANTS

Cardinals: K Zane Gonzalez, QB Brett Hundley, WR Andy Isabella, RB Eno Benjamin, S Jalen Thompson (ankle), OL Max Garcia, OL Joshua Miles.

Giants: WR Dante Pettis, CB Darnay Holmes (knee), ILB T.J. Brunson, OT Kyle Murphy, OT Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh.

---

MINNESOTA AT TAMPA BAY

Vikings: LB Eric Kendricks, CB Dylan Mabin, RB Alexander Mattison, WR K.J. Osborn, TE Kyle Rudolph, T Olisaemeka Udoh.

Buccaneers: DL Khalil Davis, CB Jamel Dean, RB Leonard Fournette, QB Ryan Griffin, TE Tanner Hudson, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

---

DALLAS AT CINCINNATI

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Anthony Brown, S Donovan Wilson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DE Eli Ankou.

Bengals: K Randy Bullock, S Brandon Wilson, G Michael Jordan, G B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

