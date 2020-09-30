Daniel Jones acknowledges need to be better when Giants face Rams

After an 0-3 start with the Giants struggling on offense, things don't get any easier as a Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams awaits on Sunday.

Leading a unit that ranks among the NFL's worst in total yards (272.3) and points (12.7) per game at 31st for each category, Daniel Jones is aware.

The second-year quarterback has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 699 yards and two touchdowns to four interceptions. But his comfort level, he claims, is there under first-year offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

"I certainly feel comfortable," Jones said Wednesday. "I think there's certainly things I need to improve on and work on, and continue to learn and grow. And I think we need to do that as an offense, and I certainly need to do that as well.

"So I think that's something we continue to work on and continue to understand and work to improve on as a unit. And I think this offense gives us the opportunity to do different things, give a lot of different looks. And the run-action game is certainly a big part of that, so that's something we've worked on a lot and we'll continue to use and execute with."

Selected from Duke with the 2019 NFL Draft's No. 6 overall pick, Jones flashed as a rookie. In 13 games (12 starts), Jones went 3-9 while completing 284 of 459 passes (61.9 percent) for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Turnovers, though, were an issue -- in addition to his picks, he fumbled 18 times -- and Jones' ball-security problems remain relevant. Through three games, to go with Jones' four misfires, he hasn't solved his fumbling woes, coughing the ball up a couple of times.

"I think that's something I'm certainly continuing to work on," Jones said. "It's something that I'm mindful of every day in my preparation and have to continue to work on. It makes it harder to win when we're turning the ball over and I can't afford to do that. So it's certainly disappointing, but I'm not sure what that does to help improve or work towards getting better. I think it's something that I need to continue to work towards."

The Rams (2-1) pose a threat on defense with the All-Pro likes of tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey lingering. Los Angeles also has an offense that makes the Giants need to keep up.

"Yeah, they have a good team," Jones said of the Rams, who are a top-three offense at 449.7 total yards per game. "They've certainly scored points and had a lot of success on offense. But like I said, that's not really where our focus is.

"We're going into the game with the mindset to execute our stuff, our plan, our offense and play as well as we can as a unit. So we certainly intend to go in, execute and convert those opportunities."