Daniel Jones was running all alone with the end zone only 8 yards in front of him . . . when he tripped himself up and fell to the ground.

The Giants can laugh about it now that they have scored the touchdown and taken a 14-10 lead with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Jones’ 80-yard run on a zone read set up Wayne Gallman‘s 1-yard touchdown run. The Giants got help from Nickell Robey-Coleman, who was called for interference on Evan Engram on third-and-goal from the Philadelphia 3.

Jones’ run was longer than Saquon Barkley‘s longest career run of 78 yards and the longest run by a quarterback since Marcus Mariota‘s 87-yard run in Week 13 of 2015.

Jones has 92 rushing yards and 119 passing yards.

The Eagles have ruled out defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway with a biceps injury.

Daniel Jones’ 80-yard run sets up go-ahead touchdown for Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk