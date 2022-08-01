Daniel Jones on '22 Giants: We're hungry and confident
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks forward to the 2022 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks forward to the 2022 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
“The league should be ashamed of themselves,” one person tweeted.
Sean McVay has been crystal clear with his message when it comes to wanting Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Rams this season.
6 game suspension for Watson means 6 games for Brissett to start. Ranking those 6 from easiest to hardest:
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
NFL failed to make strong case that Deshaun Watson deserved more than six-game suspension. It will be telling how hard league fights this, if at all.
The Teven Jenkins saga continues at Bears camp. According to David Kaplan, it’s not the injury that’s the concerning thing with Jenkins.
Former Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown threw shade at his former team Sunday night after one of the league’s best wideouts received a big pay day.
The Patriots defense remained in control of team drills with the Patriots putting on pads for the first time.
The New York Giants returned to practice on Monday -- this time with pads on -- and here are 8 quick takeaways from the day's action.
Following his massive contract extension to remain in San Francisco, which was confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area, Deebo Samuel posted an NSFW reaction to his Twitter account.
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who not long ago wanted out of San Francisco, is staying put. He has a three-year extension, which he has officially signed. Here are the full details, from a source with knowledge of the terms: 1. Signing bonus: $24.035 million. 2. 2022 base salary: $965,000, fully guaranteed at signing. 3. 2023 [more]
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
Ewers and Sarkisian could be a match made in heaven.
Taken two spots ahead of Taco Charlton after the Cowboys had their eye on him, could the journeyman edge rusher finally land in Dallas? | From @KDDrummondNFL
There wasn’t much fake about the risk for 73-year-old Ric Flair in his final wrestling match, in Nashville. But that's what made it so good.
The NFL Players Association has publicly vowed to accept the decision of former federal judge Sue Robinson in the Deshaun Watson case for three reasons, in my opinion. One, the NFLPA has real confidence that Judge Robinson will be issuing a decision that falls well short of the league’s preferred indefinite banishment of one year, [more]
7 Philadelphia Eagles who impressed during the first week of training camp
The Bears have one week of training camp in the books, and it's been the rookies who have made strong impressions.
Two former Browns defenders, one of which the team might want to bring back later, took visits with other teams on Saturday: