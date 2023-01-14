Daniel Jeremiah's rookie spotlight for QB Brock Purdy, RB Kenneth Walker III
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's rookie spotlight for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.
Reggie White inducted into the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame.
The Falcons requested an interview with the Saints' co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, an experienced coach who has drafted and developed most of their defensive line:
McCoy understands it is part of the business doesn't love going through coaching changes.
The Seahawks will officially have a few key players available as they take on the 49ers in Saturday’s wild card matchup. Safety Ryan Neal, defensive end Shelby Harris, and running back DeeJay Dallas are all active for the contest. Neal, who missed the regular season’s last three games with a knee injury, had no game [more]
Brandel was out for the last four games with a torn MCL
Here is the full list of inactives for the 49ers' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
After making a big catch in last week’s victory over the Patriots, Bills receiver John Brown will also be available for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Dolphins. Brown and defensive tackle Eli Ankou have both been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the contest. Brown rejoined the Bills in late November [more]
5 best NFL predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Wild Card games.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
With quarterback's departure from Las Vegas all but official, the only question left seems to be where he'll play next.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
As of Monday, it looked like Sean McVay would leave the Rams after six seasons. He ultimately decided to stay. So why did he choose not to leave? Although plenty of Rams fans are behaving as if McVay’s decision to stay means he was never considering leaving at all, well, that’s just incorrect. Last Sunday, Jay [more]
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
