Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft predicts Patriots take defensive stud

Daniel Jeremiah's new 2021 NFL Mock Draft predicts Patriots take defensive stud originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need to upgrade their defense in the 2021 NFL Draft, and one position to strongly consider addressing in the first round is cornerback.

The Patriots have the No. 15 pick in Round 1, which is their highest selection since 2008 when they selected Tennessee linebacker Jerod Mayo at No. 10 overall.

NFL Media expert Daniel Jeremiah published his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft earlier this week, and he projects New England to select University of South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn in the first round.

Here is Jeremiah's explanation for slotting in Horn at No. 15 to the Patriots:

"There's been a lot of scuttlebutt about the Patriots potentially trading Stephon Gilmore, whose contract expires after the 2021 season. In this scenario, New England looks to his alma mater to find the player who'll replace him."

Even if Gilmore remains with the Patriots through the 2021 season, it still makes sense for the team to add some high-end young talent at the position. The Patriots have a very good secondary, but it's one full of aging veterans such as Gilmore, Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty. All three of those defensive backs are on the wrong side of age 30. Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, is 33 years old.

Horn tallied 16 total tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed in seven games for the Gamecocks last season. In addition to impressive physical talent, Horn also has the confidence and charisma you want in a cornerback.

The Patriots have many needs to address on both sides of the ball in the upcoming draft, and they should have 10 picks to work with after the compensatory selections are made official. It makes a lot of sense to choose a cornerback with one of these picks, especially when you consider Gilmore's uncertain future in Foxboro plus the fact that J.C. Jackson is a restricted free agent this offseason.