Daniel Jeremiah's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft out now
Check out NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 at NFL.com/jeremiah.
Check out NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 at NFL.com/jeremiah.
Which teams will win this weekend in the playoffs?
Oregon State football schedule 2023. Analysis, breakdown, 3 things to know
NFL Draft: First look mock draft top 23 picks after the 2023 Wild Card round
When Daniel Jeremiah releases a mock draft, it's worth taking notice. Tyler Forness found four main takeaways
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Daniel Jeremiah has Raiders taking a pass on QB CJ Stroud in favor of an OT
Eric Stokes, Devonte Wyatt and...Nolan Smith? The Packers got Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith in Daniel Jeremiah's first 2023 mock draft.
Two ex-Broncos who did not receive reserve/future deals from Denver signed with Eagles (Tyrie Cleveland) and Patriots (Olakunle Fatukasi).
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
The 49ers have had two more days of rest than the Cowboys, who playing the game on a short week after the Monday victory against the Buccaneers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares what he's heard about how Bill O'Brien's interview went with the Patriots for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Mac Jones rarely posts on social media, but when he did, Patriots players came rallying.
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.