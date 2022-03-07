Daniel Jeremiah's final takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
- Garrett WilsonAmerican football player
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offers his final takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with thoughts on the individual performances from Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network