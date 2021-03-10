Daniel Jeremiah on which top prospect puts Jalen Hurts in the best position for success in 2021

Daniel Jeremiah is on an NFL Draft conference call for the NFL Network when I asked him about Florida Gators’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, and who might be the best offensive fit for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Q. In terms of Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen

Waddle, is there one player on the board that can

maybe bring out the most in Hurts’ skill set, and if so

could you tell us why?

Already mocking Pitts to the Eagles, Jeremiah called Pitts “the best player in the draft”, then went onto explain how drafting the versatile weapon over Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and others could pay off for the Eagles.

“Yeah, I’ll take the guy that’s going to score the most touchdowns, and that’s going to be Pitts. I love all those players. They’re all really good options. Ja’Marr Chase, I could make a strong case for him and he would really help with what he can do after the catch. But to me the best match-up on the field is an athletic tight end versus the linebackers and safeties that are going to try and cover him. I watched some of the best corners in the SEC that couldn’t cover this kid, and now we’re going to ask linebackers to try and match up with him? Not going to

happen.”

“To me, that’s going to give Jalen Hurts a lot of easy completions. You’re going to get down in the red zone and he’s going to have him and Goddard, guys that can play above the rim and go make plays, finish drives, win on 3rd down, win in the red zone. I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know what would be the hangup there. To me it’s Kyle Pitts all day long, turn in the card. And I think Jalen Hurts should be elated if that’s what ends up happening for the Eagles.”

The Eagles can’t go wrong with any one of the big three that consists of Chase, Smith, and Pitts, and with the success of Travis Kelce and George Kittle’s, Howie Roseman could make a move to add the ultimate weapon to the Eagles roster.

