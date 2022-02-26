Daniel Jeremiah talks Eagles targeting a WR, perfect DE fits, and other NFL draft notes

With the Super Bowl and collegiate all-star games in the rear-view mirror, all attention now turns towards the NFL combine and the start of free agency.

Philadelphia has three-first-round picks in April’s draft and plenty of room to make a splash in free agency, making the Eagles the one team to watch in the NFL this spring.

NFL Network’s senior draft analyst and former Eagles staffer, Daniel Jeremiah had his first conference call of the season, focusing on the upcoming scouting combine.

Jeremiah discussed Philadelphia targeting a wide receiver in the first round for the third straight year, along with the potential for other big named additions on both sides of the ball.

1. Eagles potentially drafting a WR

Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

Wilson 1

Garrett Wilson could be the guy.

Daniel Jeremiah calls Garrett Wilson "the best wide receiver in the draft"

Interesting. Said it in the context of talking about what the Eagles can do — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) February 25, 2022

Here are Jeremiah’s comments in completion.

“I would love Garrett Wilson (of Ohio State) in there. I think he’s the best receiver in the draft, in my opinion. He can do everything. He is a complete wide receiver. … From just a pure size, skillset standpoint, you’d say Drake London (of USC) would be the power forward they don’t necessarily have there opposite of DeVonta. I think he’s exceptional.”

Kenny Pickett will play first

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett gets first dibs as an NFL starter.

Daniel Jeremiah says Kenny Pickett is the quarterback with the best chance to play right away "He gets the ball where it needs to be, he doesn't blow you away with his arm, but he has really good vision, throws with anticipation and timing." #Pitt #NFLDraft — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 25, 2022

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is worth trading up for?

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The Notre Dame safety is rising up draft boards and could be among the few players worth trading up in the draft for.

“So I don’t necessarily agree with the conventional wisdom on that, of how high you take a safety. I think this kid is pretty unique. He’s so tall and long and rangy. The ability

to make plays from the deep middle as well as to drop down and play down low and be a physical player, he can erase tight ends.’

Jeremiah talked about bucking the conventional trends when it comes to selecting safeties at the top of the draft.

Jeremiah highlighted 2 edge rushers that fit Eagles needs

Jeremiah highlighted two Big-10 edge rushers for the Eagles in the teens.

“I think the guys that you’re probably going to be looking at, it’s probably going to be like a Karlaftis, Ojabo. I think Jermaine Johnson is probably going to be gone by then

from Florida State. He’s taken off from having a really good season and having a great week of practice down there in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. He’s just — he probably

moved himself right out of the Eagles’ range there.”

Jeremiah is high on Georgia All-American LB Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah highlighted the Georiga defense, focusing early on All-American linebacker, Nakobe Dean.

“Nakobe Dean, I remember Vilma when he first came into the league and I remember during the scouting process and something that people had concerns about size or this, that or the other and the guy was just dripping with instincts. Everything was so natural to him. He saw things and was two steps ahead of everybody on the field. That’s who Nakobe dean reminds me of. When you talk about the center of your defense and having that intelligence, the toughness, the leadership, he’s got all that stuff in spades.”

More on Drake London (USC) potentially landing in Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

If it’s not Garrett Wilson in the first round, Drake London could be the ugy.

“I think he’s exceptional. Again, watching the Chargers and seeing what Mike Williams does, I think Drake London can do that stuff. He can play inside. He can play outside.

He’s got outstanding hands. He’s got outstanding feel and instincts. A lot of contested catches, which you talk to some people around the league and they celebrate it, and

you talk to other people around the league and they say, oh, it’s because he can’t separate. I don’t know. I know the guy is big, and when the ball goes up in the air, he comes down with it. He’s a really intriguing player, and everything that I’ve been told about him from a character, competitiveness, makeup stuff, it’s just completely off the charts.”

Jeremiah on Linebackers that could mimic Micah Parsons off the edge

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Utah’s Devin Lloyd appears to be the next dual-threat linebacker.

“In terms of like the do-everything guys off the ball, on the edge, Devin Lloyd is my first choice there. He’s explosive. He’s not going to run as fast as Micah did, but he’s got length, he’s got instincts, he’s outstanding in pass coverage. Like if you watch the Stanford game, he’s got a pick-six in that game that’s pretty cool. But no, he’s somebody that can do a little bit of both.”

Jeremiah on Eagles potentially adding a late round QB

Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia adds a quarterback via the draft every other year, so the factory will likely strike again in April and Jeremiah highlighted an interesting name.

“You know, the interesting one, I’m excited to do a little bit more work on him, but Jack Coan. I’ve watched a little bit from the fall, but the other day I went and watched the All-Star Game stuff at the East-West, and he was intriguing to me. He was not somebody on a lot of teams’ radar, but he’s 6’3″, 217 pounds. He makes good decisions. He’s really, really comfortable and poised inside the pocket.”

Jeremiah's on Eagles drafting a LB in 1st-round

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 103021 Bsfloridageorgia 35

The draft expert and former Eagles staffer now believes the team may not ever select a linebacker in the first round again.

“I will say this year I have changed now to my absolute statement being that the Philadelphia Eagles will never draft a linebacker in the first round because every year we talk about it, every year we talk about do we mock draft this guy here or there, and they’re not doing it. They never do it. It’s up to Howie to prove us wrong.”

