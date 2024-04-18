Daniel Jeremiah takes strong stand on Commanders No. 2 pick

Daniel Jeremiah has been around the block a few times.

Jeremiah is not new to the NFL draft or to the NFL draft buildup.

So, watching and listening to the media circus it becomes annually, Jeremiah did not hold back when he was asked about the Commanders’ No. 2 overall selection.

Jeremiah went as far as expressing to Scott Abraham (WJLA TV 7), “I’ve been connecting them (Commanders) with Drake Maye (North Carolina) for a long time…I think anybody that says they know exactly what Washington is doing is lying.”

Just last week Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd boldly stated that he had been told that Washington is going to select Jayden Daniels at the overall No. 2 position in the draft. Seeing Peters has yet to tell anyone, who told Cowherd?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter last week also expressed that all signs were pointing to the Commanders drafting Daniels with the second overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

We responded here on Commanders Wire asking if Commanders insiders John Keim, Ben Standig, Nicki Jhabvala, J.P Finlay and Sam Fortier all agree that Adam Peters is providing absolutely no signs right now, then how is it that Cowherd and Schefter know?

We also advised that some in the media were making too much of Daniels being invited for a visit. We explained that we were confident that Maye and McCarthy would also be invited for visits, and sure enough, they were.

Jeremiah is correct, and he is also brave enough to double down that others in his business don’t know what the Commanders are doing either.

Perhaps some in the business feel they need to present an image of having the inside scoop when they actually don’t.

As Adam Peters continues to hold his cards close to his chest, making any “signs” invisible to all concerned, might Jeremiah simply be more willing to be honest that he doesn’t know what Peters is going to do?

