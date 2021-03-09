Daniel Jeremiah sees Washington going with veteran like Garoppolo, Darnold over rookie

Jeremiah sees WFT going with veteran like Garoppolo over rookie originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2021 NFL season is still six months away, but who will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team come Week 1 remains uncertain.

Washington currently has Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez under contract. Veteran Alex Smith was released last week. Ron Rivera's club could look to the NFL Draft to find its quarterback of the future, but there are also a handful of veterans available in both free agency and via trade.

On a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah didn't rule out the idea of Washington selecting a quarterback in the draft but did say he feels that the Burgundy and Gold are more likely to address their need at the position with a veteran.

"With Washington, I'll be curious to see what they end up doing," Jeremiah said. "It feels like, in a division that's really up for grabs that they just won last year, to me, they look more towards someone who's plug-an-play."

Jeremiah's point makes a ton of sense. Washington won the NFC East last year with a dominant defense and an offense that made plays at times, but one that wasn't impressive overall and had inconsistent quarterback play.

The thinking here is that if Washington even upgrades at quarterback marginally, the franchise will be in a prime position to repeat as division champs. By adding a veteran to the quarterback room rather than an unproven rookie, the likelihood of the team winning the division again is a lot higher.

As for which veteran Washington should acquire, Jeremiah mentioned Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold as one they should consider targeting.

"Do they get involved in the Sam Darnold sweepstakes? I think that would make sense," Jeremiah said.

New York GM Joe Douglas has been noncommittal about Darnold's future with the Jets as of late and the team has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Excluding Trevor Lawrence, the Jets will have their pick between BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance when choosing second overall, should they want to hit the reset button at the sport's most important position.

Story continues

Darnold isn't the only veteran passer that Jeremiah thinks Washington should keep an eye on in the coming weeks, either.

"If something shook free in San Francisco -- you hear rumors about that stuff - if I was Washington and something happened with [Jimmy] Garoppolo, I'd be trying to get in on that as well," Jeremiah said.

The 49ers brass' has remained committed to Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter, but the franchise has also flirted with moving on from him in the past, too. After an injury-filled season where Jimmy G only played six games (with mixed results, too), it wouldn't be shocking to see the Niners go in a different direction if a better option emerges.

For now, Washington remains in wait-and-see mode. Free agency beings next week, meaning at least some holes will start to fill across the league.

But, with where the franchise currently stands, it makes sense for Washington to be looking for an immediate upgrade at the position in the form of a veteran, rather than a rookie.

"The team is pretty good right now. The defense obviously is great and they're ready to win, so I don't think they want to nurture and babysit a young quarterback," Jeremiah said. "I think to me it looks more like they'd be going the veteran route."