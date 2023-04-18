Daniel Jeremiah says Bears should go 'offense-heavy' in draft

NFL Network says Bears should go 'offense-heavy' in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, it's all about receiving a fair evaluation of Justin Fields heading into next season.

Jeremiah says the Bears should have an "offensive-driven" NFL draft, as to enhance the roster for the likes of Fields' evaluation. Many were skeptical of Fields' sophomore year but the argument could be made that the Bears' roster wasn't good enough for the young quarterback to succeed.

Under Jeremiah's argument, if the Bears improve their offensive roster enough for next season, Fields will have zero excuses to hide behind. That way, heading into the following offseason, the Bears can make the adjustments necessary at the quarterback position, if needed.

"To me, it’s all the offensive line," Jeremiah said to Dan Wiederer. "I just go back to this being the year of Fields, sink or swim. Knowing exactly what you have with him. That’s why, if you told me they’d have the 32nd-ranked defense in the league next year but they knew whether or not Fields was the guy, I think it would be a successful year.

"I know you have a defensive head coach, but this should be an offensive-heavy draft. Even though the defense is where it is, I want to give (Fields) every opportunity to be successful and give yourself every opportunity to evaluate him as you go into a year next year where you have some extra picks and it looks — at least ahead of time — like it’s a good quarterback year. I think they have to know what they have in Fields at the end of next season.

As Jeremiah alluded to, the Bears ended last season with the worst-ranked defense in the league. Despite having a defensive-founded team, they finished last. The offense finished 18th.

The most glaring faction of their defensive failures arguably came from the defensive line. Trading Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith hurt the Bears' pass rush and run defense.

Last season, the Bears recorded the fewest number of sacks across the league and allowed the second-most rushing yards per contest. The Bears need to address their defensive talent.

But Jeremiah argues figuring out Fields' ceiling is more important. Hence, finding players in the draft who can help support Fields immediately is key.

What would success for Fields look like next season?

"In simplest form, I want to see him major in his arm and minor in his legs," Jeremiah said. "You could arguably say, at no fault of his own, that’s what they’ve have had to do because of who they had in front of him and what they had outside. He didn’t have much choice.

"But I want to see him show improvement (as a passer). Win from the pocket. Be a more consistent passer. Be more accurate. All those things. I just don’t think we’ve had a chance to fairly evaluate him in that world. So that is the improvement I want to see. I want to see the legs be anore of a “In case of emergency, break glass” option as opposed to being the No. 1 option."

