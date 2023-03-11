Daniel Jeremiah reacts to Bears-Panthers trade news from inside a car wash
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reacts from inside a car wash to the trade between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.
The Bears owe the Colts a thank you gift. Without the Colts’ loss to the Texans in Week 18, the Bears never would have gotten the haul that they got Friday in a trade of the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. Chicago is getting the No. 9 overall pick and No. 61 overall [more]
Here's a look at the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Chicago Bears reportedly dealt the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers.
The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
The Bears picked up several draft picks and another target for quarterback Justin Fields on Friday.
The Rams made outside linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s release official. They announced they released Floyd on Friday along with seven others. The team also waived tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, receiver J.J. Koski, tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Jaquarii Roberson, receiver Jerreth Sterns and defensive end Brayden Thomas. Floyd, 30, spent three seasons [more]
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Brock Purdy underwent successful elbow surgery Friday, putting the 49ers quarterback on track to be ready to play in six months' time.
As recently explained, it was clear the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are heading for a divorce. It’s now clear that this is the team’s preferred outcome. In an interview with WBAY-TV, CEO Mark Murphy was asked whether there’s a scenario where Rodgers is the team’s starting quarterback in 2023. Said Murphy: “Yeah, I mean [more]
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Bears changed the 2023 NFL Draft landscape drastically by trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. Here's a list of nine guys who could be in Ryan Poles' cloud of players when he's on the clock.
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton shared new photos of his body transformation on Thursday as he continues his rehab.
The Carolina Panthers are going to have the No. 1 overall pick, almost certain to be a quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts' options have shrunk.
The Cowboys have talked about a contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott, but they went another route to lower his cap number on Friday. The team announced that they have restructured Prescott’s contract ahead of the start of the new league year. The team announced that right guard Zack Martin‘s deal was also reworked. As [more]
Twelve teams attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona on Friday, and the Cowboys weren’t one of them. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout. He later added that the Jets also were present. The free agent [more]
The NFL whacked the Texans on Thursday for a fairly obvious salary-cap violation. The NFL also could smack Houston for a textbook breach of the tampering rules. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik acknowledged that the Texans are considering the possibility of signing 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “We have a process that we go through, Jimmy [more]
Here is a full list of the Chicago Bears' picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the 49ers' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have already fired the first shot at Dak Prescott in the looming talks for a new contract.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to convince a former Patriots star that he should come to KC during the 2021 season.
