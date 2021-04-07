Daniel Jeremiah projects Rams’ first three picks, led by Jabril Cox

Although it’s not ideal that the Rams have to wait until the second round (again) to make their first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, their trade for Jalen Ramsey looks like an absolute win after he put together an All-Pro season in 2020. And despite their first pick coming at No. 57 overall, they will have plenty of options as they try to plug holes at linebacker, cornerback, center and defensive end.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network appeared on Path to the Draft this week and projected the Rams’ first three picks – beginning with LSU linebacker Jabril Cox with the 57th overall selection.

It wasn’t a true mock draft, but rather Jeremiah slotting one prospect at each of the Rams’ draft positions. So let’s get into the picks.

57. LSU LB Jabril Cox

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Cox would be one of the ideal prospects for the Rams in Round 2, though there are two things working against this connection. Cox could go earlier than No. 57, and the Rams have shown almost no interest in any linebackers with pre-draft meetings. But with Cox's range, coverage skills and athleticism, he would be a major upgrade to arguably the worst linebacker unit in the NFL. “One of the few bright spots on the LSU defense last year," Jeremiah said. "Very athletic, he’s long, he’s somebody that the Rams could use in different ways. You can play him over the No. 2 receiver out there and let him cover underneath. You can blitz him. He’d give them a nice versatile piece there to play with.”

88. East Carolina OT D'Ante Smith

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

In Round 3, Jeremiah has the Rams taking an offensive lineman to potentially take over for Andrew Whitworth whenever he retires. Smith is a versatile prospect who can play tackle or guard, giving the Rams good flexibility up front. He could play guard and push Austin Corbett to center, or he could sit for a year and compete for the starting left tackle spot in 2022 if Whitworth calls it a career after this season. “I’m not so sure Whitworth’s not going to play until he’s 60. … Eventually, you’re going to have to pass the torch and I think D’Ante Smith is somebody who can play outside, can play inside. Tremendous length. A good football player," Jeremiah said.

Story continues

103. Texas DL Ta'Quon Graham

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Michael Brockers to the Lions and losing Morgan Fox in free agency, the Rams have a hole at defensive end. It could be filled by A'Shawn Robinson, but regardless, they need depth along the defensive line. Graham is another versatile player who can play defensive end or tackle, and Jeremiah sees him as a player who can rush the passer as a complementary piece to Aaron Donald. “Talk about D’Ante Smith having inside-outside flexibility, Ta’Quon Graham has it on the other side of the ball," he said. "You can line him up at end, he can kick inside and give you some interior rush to complement the great Aaron Donald. Now remember, Brockers has moved on. He’s now a Detroit Lion, so adding more depth along that defensive front is going to be a priority in this draft and lots of upside. A lot to work with with Ta’Quon Graham.”

1

1