Daniel Jeremiah has Patriots staying at No. 15, selecting elite defensive player

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
Following an unprecedented splurge during free agency for the New England Patriots, the focus is now on the NFL draft.

Re-signing Cam Newton checked a veteran quarterback off the Patriots’ list heading into next season, but it’s still possible they find someone in the draft to gear toward the future. Will it be in the first round? It’s hard to tell with all the moving pieces in the draft, but the Patriots likely would have to trade up to get one of the highly-touted prospects.

Trevor Lawrence is a surefire No. 1 pick, but the options of Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson will all be on the table within the top 10. There’s a few quarterback-needy teams ahead of the Patriots and that’s why NFL media’s Daniel Jeremiah has Bill Belichick staying put at No. 15 and building onto his defensive unit.

Jeremiah wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots traded up, but believes they will select Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

“The Patriots have been bold this offseason, so I won’t be shocked if they decide to trade up for a quarterback,” Jeremiah said. “If they stay put, Parsons has the versatility to fit in New England.”

Parsons appeared in recent mock drafts to fall to the Patriots and he’s one of the most versatile, talented linebackers in this year’s draft. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but tallied 191 total tackles with 6.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in two seasons at Penn State.

He’s 6-foot-3, 245 pounds and runs a 4.43 40-yard dash — giving him the perfect sideline-to-sideline ability Belichick needs for his defense. If the Patriots drafted Parsons, he’d play alongside Dont’a Hightower, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Chase Winovich, Josh Uche and other talented players.

The Patriots’ roster is revamped and lightyears better than 2020, but the addition of Parsons could take it to the next level.

List

Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

Bill Belichick Patriots
Bill Belichick Patriots

