Daniel Jeremiah outlines what Bears can expect in trade for No. 1 pick

Jeremiah outlines three trade scenarios for Bears with No. 1 pick

Owning the No. 1 pick gives the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles several avenues to reshape a 3-14 roster.

Poles could stick at No. 1 and draft a quarterback. While the Bears will evaluate Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis, the expectation from those in league circles is that the Bears will trade the pick and choose to build around quarterback Justin Fields.

When the Bears landed the top selection in Week 18, there was widespread hope that Poles could land a franchise-altering haul for the pick in a trade-down. That belief has since cooled based on the number of teams expected to be interested in trading up for Young, Stroud, or Levis.

NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah sees three possible trade-down scenarios for the Bears involving either the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, or Carolina Panthers. He explained the expected return in each scenario based on recent history and the value chart used by front offices.

"If you look at those trades -- trade-ups for quarterbacks, usually when you look at the trade chart, it's about 120 percent, give or take, in terms of the trade chart value," Jeremiah said Friday on a pre-combine conference call. "You have to pay a premium if you are going to come up for a quarterback, which is great news there for the Bears.

"So if you are just going to go back to pick No. 2, you're going to get the second pick, the 33rd pick, and next year's two. That would be the trade you would have there with the Texans. If you go to four, would you have to give up a fourth-round pick this year? Or,

sorry. A fourth-round pick in 2024 as well as the No. 1 overall pick. You would get No. 4 overall, No. 35 overall, and a first-round pick in '24, and a second-round pick in '24. If you want to go all the way to nine, you are going to get the ninth pick, you are going to get the 39th pick, and get a first round in '24 and a first round in '25."

The Bears have holes at almost every position on the roster. That's usually the case after a complete teardown and a 3-14 season.

Most believe the Bears shouldn't trade down past No. 4 because they'd be sacrificing the chance to draft either Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

But Jeremiah doesn't think that's how Poles should approach the trade-down scenario. To him, you take the biggest haul you can find.

"So when I look at all those hauls -- and I understand you could be trading off of the opportunity to get one of the premiere defensive players there at two or four," Jeremiah said. "If you ask me what I would do, I would be hoping the Carolina Panthers want to pay that price. I'll go to nine, and I'll take all those first-round picks, and let's go try and fill some of these needs."

If the Panthers are out of the picture, Jeremiah believes the Colts are a better bet to trade up than the Texans. In Houston's case, Jeremiah thinks the gap between Young and Stroud is close enough to sit at No. 2 and take whichever quarterback remains.

The Colts are in a different position.

"I think if you are the Colts right now, they've been on this veteran carousel, as you know, for so

long. They've got to get off of it," Jeremiah said. "So if you have conviction of who that guy is, I think where their position is as an organization I think it makes sense for them to be maybe more aggressive than Houston would be. If you have that conviction just go up there and get him. Four, there's a lot that can happen. You know, you might have one that you love, one that you really like, and then it drops off. Nobody knows what order that's in, but I would not be comfortable -- I would not be sleeping well at night if I

was just going to sit and hold tight there at No. 4."

On the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine, Young is the clear top quarterback in his class. His size is the only thing holding him back from being viewed as a generational talent like Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck, etc.

Passing on a talent like Young to stick with Fields in hopes that he develops as a passer might scare some general managers.

Jeremiah doesn't think it should in the Bears' case. Recent history suggests the player selected after a massive trade-up isn't always a home run.

So when you look at some of those previous trades, which, by the way, when you look at the names of the quarterbacks that teams have traded up for since 2011, it's Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Mitchell Trubisky, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, and RG3," Jeremiah said. "In other words, don't be so concerned if you are the Bears about trading off a Hall of Famer and moving back. It hasn't been a great list over the last few

years."

The Bears might not get a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick. That's OK. But recent NFL history and the trade value chart paint a pretty rosy picture of what Poles can expect to bring back should he ultimately deal the rights to Young or Stroud.

That haul will end up being the key move in what the Bears hope is a transformational offseason to jumpstart this rebuild.

