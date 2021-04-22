Daniel Jeremiah offers tepid endorsement for the Browns drafting Alabama DT Christian Barmore

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Christian Barmore has become an increasingly popular projection for the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Alabama defensive tackle has been featured in several recent mock drafts at No. 26 overall.

It’s not a universally popular take, however. Barmore was inconsistent at Alabama and his game is somewhat underdeveloped and undisciplined relative to some of his DT classmates. Finding the right positional fit for the redshirt sophomore is key.

In his wide-ranging conference call with the media on Wednesday, NFL.com draft guru and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah weighed in on Barmore and his fit in the first round.

“He’s more of an upfield guy,” Jeremiah said. “Let him use that athleticism to attack an edge and work upfield. Asking him to kind of play blocks and hang in there, that’s not really his style. He’s a big guy.”

When asked specifically if Barmore should be an option for the Browns at No. 26, Jeremiah offered this tepid endorsement,

“I don’t think that’s a big reach if you feel like he fits what you do. But I think there is some risk involved. There’s some games where he just kind of disappears, so the ability is there.”

With the recent release of Sheldon Richardson, the need at defensive tackle in Cleveland has taken more prominence. Expect to see more projections with Barmore filling that role as the Browns’ first-round pick in the coming week.

Browns full mock draft v5.0: The trade-up scenario

