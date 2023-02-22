Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL mock draft 2.0 includes 3 Georgia Bulldogs

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0. ahead of the NFL Combine that will begin on Feb 28. and last through March 6.

Three Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the first round.

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

First up is defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who is projected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

“I’m not projecting trades in a mock draft this early in the offseason, but I’ll be surprised if the Bears end up holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. That said, I don’t think they’ll move down beyond the range of one of the top defensive players.”

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) with head coach Kirby Smart against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets take offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 13 overall pick.

“GM Joe Douglas continues to invest in the offensive line. The Jets have been crushed by injuries up front, so it’s imperative that they continue to bolster the unit. Jones has tremendous upside.”

COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 01: Brady Cook #12 of the Missouri Tigers is tackled by Nolan Smith #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Green Packers use the No. 31 overall pick on edge defender Nolan Smith.

“Smith is an outstanding athlete who reminds me a little bit of Haason Reddick when he was coming out of Temple. Smith would get a lot of pass-rush opportunities in Kansas City, thanks to the Patrick Mahomes -led offense.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire