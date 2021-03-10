Daniel Jeremiah names two draft prospects Rams could target at No. 57

For the fifth year in a row, the Los Angeles Rams will be sitting out the first round of the NFL draft. They traded away their first-rounder in a deal for Jalen Ramsey two years ago, a move that has unquestionably worked in their favor.

That pick wound up being No. 25 overall, which is where the Jaguars will make their second selection in Round 1. The Rams, on the other hand, will have to wait 32 picks later, joining the fun at No. 57 overall in the second round. It’s hard to predict which prospects will be there, or which position the Rams will target at that spot.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah held a conference call on Tuesday, answering questions from reporters for almost two hours. He was asked about positions the Rams could be looking at in the second round, highlighting edge rusher and the offensive line – both the interior and at tackle.

“I think when you look at them, I think trying to find more edge rush,” Jeremiah said. “You’re always trying to do that. We’ll see what happens in free agency. I would imagine they’ll probably be in the market for that. And then you could look on the offensive line, both interior and at tackle. Those would be the two places I would look.”

Jeremiah then went into more detail on two prospects he could see fitting with the Rams, ranking just outside his top 50 at positions of need.

Houston OLB Payton Turner

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The first player mentioned by Jeremiah was Turner. Though he didn’t put up big numbers for the Cougars, he did end his college career on a high note. In just five games played last season, Turner made 25 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and had five sacks, also forcing one fumble. In four seasons at Houston, he finished with 23.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, so the production was lacking somewhat. But he fits the mold of what the Rams like in an outside linebacker. At 6-foot-5, he’s the same height as Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Justin Hollins and Derek Rivers, possessing good length on the edge. “From an edge rusher standpoint, the first edge rusher I have outside my top 50 is a kid Payton Turner from Houston who's really interesting,” Jeremiah said. “He lost some weight a little bit coming into this year. He was pretty dominant at the Senior Bowl, 6-5, 270 pounds, and he can play with his hand down or up. He's got really active hands. He's got speed to power. He's an interesting player that's just outside my top 50 as a rusher.” Turner played on the interior of the defensive line earlier in his Houston career before slimming down and primarily playing on the edge. But even after losing weight, he could still probably rotate in at defensive end in the Rams’ scheme in obvious passing situations.

Story continues

Illinois C/G Kendrick Green

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

On the offensive line, Jeremiah mentioned Green as a potential target for the Rams. He has experience playing both guard and center, which would give the Rams valuable versatility on the interior. If they view him as a center, he could replace Austin Blythe if he leaves in free agency. If the Rams view him as guard, there might be some consideration given to moving Austin Corbett to center and starting Green at guard. “When you go interior offensive line, just outside the top 50 kind of in that range, you look at somebody like Kendrick Green from Illinois is fascinating to me,” Jeremiah said. “He's played left guard. He's played center. He can bend. He's explosive. I thought he's somebody that had his best football ahead of him. He's listed at 6-4, 315 pounds, but he can really move. That would be one as an interior lineman I would keep an eye on just outside the top 50.” According to Lance Zierlein’s scouting report for NFL.com, Green compares to Isaac Seumalo and fits well in teams that run a lot of outside zone – which the Rams absolutely do.

Durable three-year starter with above-average initial quickness. Capable of playing guard or center, Green's lateral get-off makes him a natural fit for teams heavy into outside zone as a primary run scheme.

Sean McVay said the Rams value Blythe, but if he gets priced out of their range in free agency, Green seems like he’d be a good fit in Los Angeles as a potential replacement at an important position.

