Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft shows Jaguars going secondary with second pick

Now that the free agency period is in the books (at least the early stages), fans have a much better idea of which areas the Jags will focus on in the upcoming NFL draft. Offensive and defensive line are no longer nearly as big positions of need after Jacksonville franchise-tagged Cam Robinson and added Malcom Brown and Roy Robertson-Harris to the interior of the defensive line.

Obviously, the biggest area of need remaining is quarterback, but it’s been a foregone conclusion since the end of the season that the Jaguars would take Trevor Lawrence from Clemson with the first overall pick. To the shock of no one, the latest mock draft from NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t show any deviations from that plan.

Nothing changes at the top. The Jaguars have done their homework on all of the top quarterback prospects, but all signs point to Lawrence going to Jacksonville.

Where things get interesting is at the 25th pick, which the Jaguars have courtesy of the Jalen Ramsey trade with Los Angeles. Projected picks at that spot have ranged from receiver to offensive tackle to linebacker, but Jeremiah has Jacksonville addressing perhaps its greatest remaining area of need in the secondary, and specifically, the safety spot.

Jacksonville added Rayshawn Jenkins from the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, but defensive coordinator Joe Cullen could want a deep secondary similar to that of the Baltimore Ravens. Luckily for the Jags, Jeremiah’s mock has arguably the best safety in the class still available when they pick again. He has them pulling the trigger on TCU safety Trevon Moehrig.

There are some intriguing options for the Jaguars with this pick, but Moehrig is just too clean a player to pass up.

Moehrig has been one of the more discussed players expected to go later in the first round. He’s a rangy, multifaceted safety with good size, and he would help the Jaguars a lot in coverage, especially in zone.

There will likely be intriguing receivers available here like Purdue’s Rondale Moore or Florida’s Kadarius Toney, but it’s a deep receiver class with options later on. Instead, Jeremiah has Jacksonville landing a top talent at a position of great need.