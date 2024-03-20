Daniel Jeremiah’s new mock draft has Chargers trading out of Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniel Jeremiah’s self-proclaimed “chaos” mock draft left some Chargers fans asking questions after he projected the team trading out of the Marvin Harrison Jr. pick at 5.

The compensation, in particular, was a confusing aspect here. Trading up into the top five is historically expensive, yet the Chargers yielded just a 2025 second-rounder. This is partially because the Jets are low on premium draft capital if you’re trying to create a scenario where they trade up into the top five.

It’s not inconceivable that the Chargers could trade out of the fifth pick, even with Harrison Jr. on the board. They have significant roster holes, and as we saw with the Keenan Allen trade, Joe Hortiz is willing to play the long game. But any trade value chart that one could consult suggests that LA gets much more than the compensation projected in this mock.

The Chargers ended up drafting Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga at pick 10 after their trade down. Fuaga has been a name that’s been projected to the Bolts before, with his physicality as a blocker and the goal of bulking up their run blocking. Interestingly, Jeremiah has Fuaga starting at right guard in Year 1, with Trey Pipkins presumably keeping his right tackle spot. That would send one of Jamaree Salyer or Zion Johnson to the bench.

The connection between Jim Harbaugh and having trench-built teams with strong offensive lines is understandable. However, I’m not sure this offensive line needs as much uprooting as some draft analysts believe. The Chargers signed Bradley Bozeman to address arguably their biggest weakness on the line. It’s one thing to take Joe Alt or Fuaga if the reasoning is simply that Pipkins is more serviceable than elite. But again, the more chronic need right now is wide receiver, given how they’ve maneuvered.

This draft has a great wide receiver class to Jeremiah’s point. But even with the Chargers’ depth issues, it doesn’t make sense for them to trade out of selecting Harrison, Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze for this small of a package in return. With needs at linebacker, running back, tight end, cornerback and interior defensive line, I’m also not sure if it’s the best thing to need two wide receivers in the draft going into April.

