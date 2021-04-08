Daniel Jeremiah’s new mock draft has Cardinals getting steal of WR at No. 16

Most mock drafts have the Arizona Cardinals selecting a cornerback with the 16th overall pick. Usually, it is South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. However, if the best cornerbacks are off the board, Arizona could go a different direction.

In the latest mock draft from NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Cardinals do exactly that. They do not take a cornerback after both Horn and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain are off the board.

Instead, they have one of the most talented receivers in the draft fall to them. He has them selecting Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle.

This is a big-time steal if Waddle falls this far down the board, but we’ve seen some talented receivers slip a bit in recent drafts. He would be electric in Arizona’s offense.

The Cardinals still need talent at receiver. Waddle was dynamic from the slot at Alabama. He could push Christian Kirk for playing time, and if Kirk isn’t great in 2021, Waddle could be the future, especially with A.J. Green on a one-year deal.

The Cardinals haven’t taken a receiver in the first round since 2012. This could be the year to do it again.

