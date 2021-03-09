Daniel Jeremiah on Kyle Pitts being best player in the draft; Why he fits with the Eagles

Glenn Erby
2 min read
Daniel Jeremiah is on an NFL Draft conference call for the NFL Network and he was asked by Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, about Florida Gators star tight end, Kyle Pitts.

Already mocking Pitts to the Eagles, Jeremiah called Pitts “the best player in the draft”, then went onto explain how drafting the versatile weapons could pay off for the Eagles.

“If he was evaluated just as an X-receiver in this draft, he’s a top 10 or 15 pick even if he never put his hand on the ground.”

Pitts has a faster burst than some wide receivers in this draft class and he’s a matchup nightmare who can line up all over the field, has great speed, hands, and a 6-foot-6 frame that makes him extremely difficult to contain.

A finalist for both the Mackey (TE) and Biletnikoff Awards (WR), Pitts finished the 2020 season with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns, despite playing in only eight games.

NFL Draft: 3 reasons why the Eagles should aggressively target TE Kyle Pitts

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on the importance of building relationships with his teammates

Ja'Marr Chase the top player on Philadelphia Eagles draft board?

Jalen Hurts on his mentality now that he's the Eagles starting QB going forward

Jalen Hurts on DeVonta Smith being 'smooth'; Jaylen Waddle having 'no limitations'

Eagles owner to forgo QB competition and build around Jalen Hurts for 2021 season

