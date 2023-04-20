Daniel Jeremiah intrigued by idea of Chargers trading back in 2023 NFL draft

The Chargers are slated to pick No. 21 overall, at least for now.

There is a growing sense that Tom Telesco could trade down for the first time in his tenure as the franchise’s general manager dating back to 2013.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah had his annual pre-draft conference call on Thursday, and he touched up on the possibility of Los Angeles moving back and why it would make sense.

“I think that’s a real possibility and I think as you’re ready to pay Justin [Herbert], having more cheap starters is going to be the way to go,” Jeremiah said.

“I think trading down makes a ton of sense,” Jeremiah added. “If they were to trade down, now you start looking at edge rushers and receivers, I think there’s value down there at the bottom of the first round.”

Los Angeles has plenty of talent across each position group, but the issue is that they lack depth at them.

Trading back would allow them to potentially add another pick in the top 100 and still draft an instant contributor, no matter how far they move back and move them further toward accomplishing the task of bolstering the depth chart.

The 21st selection is pretty valuable and a team like the Cowboys (26th), Bills (27th), Bengals (28th), Saints (29th) or Eagles (30th) could see a player high on their board start to slide, leading to them calling up L.A. to swap picks.

Only a week until we find out if it comes to fruition.

