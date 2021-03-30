Daniel Jeremiah highlights Ohio State LB Pete Werner's strengths

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner's strengths as a prospect heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories