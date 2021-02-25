Daniel Jeremiah: Giants may not be able to pass on Gregory Rousseau

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While many NFL draft analysts believe the New York Giants will use the No. 11 overall selection on an offensive playmaker this April, there are still a few that believe they might be drawn to taking a defensive stud instead.

Count NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah as one of the ones who see Giants general manager Dave Gettleman going against the grain.

Jeremiah, in his latest mock draft, has a run on quarterbacks and cornerbacks dominating the Top 10. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson of BYU and Ohio State’s Justin Fields are slated to go first, second and fourth to Jacksonville, the Jets and Atlanta with LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase sandwiched in to Miami at No. 3.

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is next at No. 5 to Cincinnati followed by Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (Philadelphia), Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (Detroit), North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (Carolina), Virginia Teck cornerback Caleb Farley (Denver) and Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II (Dallas) to close out the Top 10.

At No. 11, Jeremiah has the Giants passing on the two stud Alabama wide receivers (Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle) to select Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau.

“I know GM Dave Gettleman has let it be known that he wants to add playmakers on offense,” writes Jeremiah. “At the end of the day, though, he’s not able to pass up the big, athletic edge rusher.”

It might be the right move here. The Giants haven’t had a legitimate edge rusher in eons and this young man has that unique size/speed combination that could make him special in the NFL.

While many would like to see the Giants grab a top wideout, don’t fret. There are quite a few in this draft and there will certainly be plenty to choose from when the Giants pick No. 42 in Round 2 and again when they choose No. 76 in Round 3.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Giants, Leonard Williams ‘aren’t close’ on new deal

    The New York Giants and Leonard Williams "aren't close" on a new contract and it doesn't sound like a hometown discount will be offered.

  • Would guard Joe Thuney make sense for Giants?

    The New York Giants have needs at various positions, but guard is not high on that list. Would veteran Joe Thuney make sense anyway?

  • Tiger Woods accident: Justin Thomas, Lindsey Vonn, Jack Nicklaus and more send good wishes

    After Tiger Woods' car crash Tuesday, celebs and sports figures such as Alex Rodriguez, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cher and Magic Johnson tweeted their well wishes.

  • Brian Shaw ‘happy’ to see Julius Randle, others make All-Star Game

    The former NBA coach was happy to see several players earn first-time All-Star selections when the reserves were unveiled this week.

  • Bulls' Lauri Markkanen unlikely to return before NBA All-Star break

    The Bulls forward has missed the team's last 10 games, including Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and is likely to miss four more, says head coach Billy Donovan.

  • Critics: GOP measures target Black voter turnout in Georgia

    Fueled by Black turnout, Democrats scored stunning wins in Georgia in the presidential and U.S. Senate races. Now, Republicans are trying to make sure it doesn't happen again. GOP lawmakers in the once reliably red state are rolling out an aggressive slate of voting legislation that critics argue is tailored to curtail the power of Black voters and undo years of work by Stacey Abrams and others to increase engagement among people of color, including Latino and Asian American communities.

  • USA TODAY Sports NFL mock draft has Seth Williams going in 3rd round

    According to USA TODAY Sports mock draft, Seth Williams will hear his name called in the third round. As a junior in 2020, Williams caught 47 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. In 2019, he recorded 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight scores

  • Trump shouldn't play a role in GOP's future: Cheney

    After a reporter asked if Rep. Cheney thought that Trump should speak at CPAC, Cheney responded: "That's up to CPAC. I've been clear in my views on President Trump and the extent to which fell on January 6th, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday.Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Soaring over Long Island on a sunny winter day

    Get an aerial view of the eastern end of Long Island on a crisp February day.

  • Stock Price at Japan’s Top Brokerage Riding High Thanks to Bitcoin Boom: Report

    The brokerage's venture into cryptocurrency has increased the company's quarter-on-quarter growth threefold.

  • Terry Fontenot: We have to really dig and find value in free agency

    The Falcons have a new General Manager and new head coach tasked with turning around a team that finished 4-12 in 2020. That’s not going to be the easiest task, especially as Atlanta is one of the teams currently slated to be over the projected 2021 salary cap. But earlier this week, G.M. Terry Fontenot [more]

  • The Draft Range Is Wide For Notre Dame’s Three Interior Line Prospects

    Draft analysts and recent rankings have Aaron Banks, Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey all over the place.

  • A's trade Dustin Fowler, former top prospect, to Pirates after DFA

    Could be a good reset for Dustin Fowler.

  • Garza, Dickinson ready to renew acquaintances

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Once Hunter Dickinson established himself as one of the top freshmen in the country, this became a matchup to look forward to. A battle between two of college basketball's top big men - who are both from the Washington, D.C. area and have known each other for years. ''It's really impressive to see what he's done so far, but I think anybody from the DMV would have told you that that was going to happen,'' Garza said about his younger counterpart.

  • Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks split could happen 'soon'

    Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019. The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.

  • Mel Kiper Jr. changes Bills pick in latest mock draft

    OL Teven Jenkins goes to Buffalo Bills in Mel Kiper Jr. latest 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • Bulls’ Billy Donovan has raised ‘the standard’ and team is buying in

    Win or lose, the Bulls' first-year head coach's message has been uniform throughout the season: We can be better.

  • Urban Meyer embodies the hubris of the US sports industry

    Powerful figures like the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach believe they are above reproach – because for much of their careers they have been Urban Meyer has won three national college titles. Photograph: Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports Just when you think the NFL cannot sink any deeper into its own particular brand of win-at-all-costs shamelessness. Just when you think the sport as a collective has broken through the cycle of player arrests, out-of-control assistant coaches and the system of enabling that extends from the high school ranks all the way to the commissioner’s office, along comes Urban Meyer. College football’s enabler-in-chief has moved to the professional ranks. The three-time national championship-winning college coach has been handed the keys to the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. Already, he has brought with him controversy. Earlier this month, Meyer dipped back into the college game to hire former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle to serve as his conditioning czar in Jacksonville. Doyle, who was on the staff at Iowa from 1999-2019, left the school in June after several former Iowa players accused him of racism, abuse, and bullying. Meyer defended the hire. “I vet everyone on our staff,” Meyer said. “We did a very good job vetting that one.” Within 48 hours, Doyle had resigned under public pressure. The Jaguars moved on to their second choice. Meyer continued to plot and plan the team’s offseason. But the Doyle hire-then-fire should not be forgotten. It is a reminder that, even at the professional level, Meyer will not change. A Jaguar, a leopard, whatever, will never change its spots. In just the last month, figures of power across sport have been fired or forced to step aside for abusing their power or enabling others to do so. The Seattle Mariners’ CEO, Kevin Mather, quit this week after audio surfaced of him questioning the language skills, ability and value of his own players. New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired after he confirmed an ESPN story that he sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016. Dig through all of the professional leagues and you will see the same theme: Hubris. The big, bad, powerful figures who believe they’re above accountability and reproach – because for much of their careers they have been. You can point to Mickey Callaway, the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach who is accused of making inappropriate advances toward at least five women in the sports media industry – and is still employed by the team. Or you can trawl through the toxic waste dump that is the Houston Texans organization. Or you can point back to Meyer. Hiring Doyle was an easy decision for Meyer. Others might have considered the ethics. Not Meyer. He has spent his career immune from consequences. Controversy has followed everywhere he has worked, and yet he has always graduated to bigger and better things. Meyer has always been a walking testament to that philosophy that to win big in college football, a school must sell its soul. Every college program he has touched has won at the highest level, and in nearly all cases he left in disgrace. He walked away from Florida in 2010 after winning two national titles, citing health reasons. The cost: a program rocked by roster manipulation, a toxic culture and more than 30 reported player arrests across six seasons. In 2018, he walked away from Ohio State after winning a national championship, again citing health concerns. The cost: a program beset by off-the-field scandal, including the enabling of assistant coach Zach Smith, whose alleged domestic violence while working for Meyer at Florida and Ohio State led to Meyer being suspended for three games in his final season. Smith’s abuse brought to light a pattern of enabling behavior from Meyer that will forever tarnish his reputation. He won, but at what cost? After leaving Ohio State, Meyer said that he was “done coaching”. It was the same thing he said when he walked out on Florida. It drained too much from him, physically and mentally, he said. Back in his days and upstart coach at Bowling Green, he says he shed 15lbs every season. At the height of Florida’s excellence, he lost 35lbs. All of this is part of a carefully crafted narrative: Meyer as a meticulous leader and winner, someone who pushed his teams and himself to the brink, but who in doing so brought success. Do not weep for him, though. That has always been a big part of the message. He was just caught up in the world of big-time college sports. This is what you have to do to win. There is no nobility among the national contenders. They lie and they cheat and they bludgeon their way to the top. That’s the system. He was just playing the game. And really, honestly, it drained a lot out of him, because he has always been a good, family man on the inside. Besides. They were all just allegations anyway. The star player who attacked an assistant coach and was punished with up-downs. The player who slapped a woman at a bar and was punished with a three-game suspension. The unpunished coach caught using a racial slur. The use of walking boots on the sideline to fake injuries in order to circumvent drug tests. The deleting of texts prior to an investigation into the cover-up of a domestic abuse accusation. Allegations. All Meyer has denied. It has been the same cycle at every stop. He gets caught in the act, he denies and obfuscates, he gets through the scandal and then he walks away on his own terms. After the final days of his scandal-ridden Florida run, Meyer landed a cushy media job with ESPN, the same entertainment entity that had used its journalistic arm to expose much of the misbehavior that led to Meyer leaving Florida in the first place. The cycle continued once he left Ohio State. He survived the revelations about his abusive assistant coach – just. And then he walked away on his own terms, straight into a plum analyst job at Fox Sports. He was invited back to the university to teach a character and leadership course. His book, unironically titled Lessons in Leadership, continues to sell well on Amazon. Moving on up to the NFL might be Meyer’s greatest glow-up yet. After walking away from Ohio State in disgrace, he’s now handed the keys to an NFL franchise and the highest-rated quarterback prospect to enter the league in almost a decade: Trevor Lawrence. As other powerful sports figures are let go for their abuse of power, Meyer continues to climb. He will be different in the NFL, his defenders promise. No sports figure has been the subject of more He Has Changed profiles. And even that says more about Meyer than the industry that covers him: most people do not need four or five profiles about their evolution. They change, or they’re ushered out of the industry. That battle has been an endless struggle for Meyer. A fight between the man, the leader, the coach, the powerful figure he wants to be, and the one he is. A portrait by Wright Thompson for ESPN The Magazine paints a grim picture. Meyer is miserable when he works and happy when he does not. He hates that feeling, happiness. It gnaws at him. Happiness is for others, for losers. It’s why he’s always drawn back to coaching. And once he’s back in, he cannot help himself. The thing about Meyer, the special something that has separated him from the rest, is his willingness to sink to places that others refuse to. Even in the cesspit of collegiate athletics, people have limits. Meyer does not. It’s what the Jaguars are banking on in bringing him to the NFL. It’s why he felt entitled enough to hire a strength and conditioning coach with accusations of racism still clouding his character. Meyer is a harbinger for the eternal question that faces all of sports. Winning is great. Parades are fun. But is it worth this?

  • Serious allegation against Artemi Panarin a reminder of Vladimir Putin's effect on Russian athletes

    The allegation against Artemi Panarin from ex-coach in Russia he struck a woman 10 years ago is a reminder of sway Vladimir Putin has over athletes.

  • Domingo Germán apologizes to Yankees after domestic-violence suspension

    Domingo Germán was suspended for 81 games in 2020.