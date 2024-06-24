Daniel Jeremiah: ‘If you’re getting ready for your fantasy football season, draft J.K. Dobbins’

The NFL regular season is still months away, but the pre-draft season for fantasy football will soon be in full effect, as many people are prepping for a hopeful championship year.

For the Chargers, Justin Herbert will be one of the top quarterbacks drafted, but when it comes to other skill players, J.K. Dobbins should be on your radar, at least NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks he should.

On one of the most recent segments of Move The Sticks, Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks ranked the running back groups in each division. While the Chargers were last in Jeremiah’s rankings, he had high praise for Dobbins.

“If you’re getting ready for your fantasy football season, draft J.K. Dobbins, Jeremiah said. “J.K. Dobbins, when he’s been healthy has been really good. J.K. Dobbins has zero adjustment to the offense.”

Injuries have limited Dobbins following an outstanding rookie season in 2020 when he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and totaled over 800 rushing yards. In total, he’s played in just nine games in the last three seasons.

Dobbins will share the backfield with Gus Edwards and it’s expected that he will be the lead back to start the season. But Jeremiah believes that Dobbins is the more talented back.

“I like Gus Edwards, and I know he’s another one who’s familiar with the offense, who is big and can be the vulture to go down and steal touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins, if he’s healthy, he is the most talented back on that roster and he will have a monster season, provided he can stay healthy,” Jeremiah added.

Dobbins talked about how he’s healthy and ready to dispel the injury-prone narrative. If he can stay on the field, he will supply the offense with one of the most explosive backs, with a skill set that features good elusiveness and pass-catching ability.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire