Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft sends Cooper DeJean to Packers

Daniel Jeremiah, one of the top analysts of the NFL draft, sent Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to the Green Bay Packers at No. 25 overall in his final mock draft of the 2024 cycle.

It’s increasingly clear that DeJean, the favorite for the Packers to start the draft process, is once again the heavy favorite with the start of the first round just a day away.

From Jeremiah: “The Packers have loaded up on defense in recent drafts and they stay at it here. DeJean can play nickel back, outside corner and he could develop into a really good safety, as well.”

In Jeremiah’s mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys took Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton at No. 24, and the Packers took DeJean over Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

DeJean is such an easy fit for the Packers. Brian Gutekunst wants a young, elite and versatile athlete in the first round. DeJean checks all three boxes. He could fill a long-term need at cornerback or an immediate need at safety and has huge special teams value. The Packers deeply respect Iowa’s football program. Gutekunst wants an interchangeable safety who can play deep and cover the slot; DeJean is a fit. Jeff Hafley wants takeaways; DeJean had seven picks the last two seasons.

Picking late in the first round, the Packers getting a high ceiling, high floor prospect like DeJean would be a huge win. He’s an easy player to project into Green Bay’s defense and has the athleticism and versatility to be a game-changing player.

Two years ago, Jeremiah correctly predicted the Packers would take linebacker Quay Walker in the first round. Last year, his prediction for the Packers was tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 13.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire