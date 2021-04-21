Daniel Jeremiah on the Eagles potentially drafting an edge rusher if they trade down from No. 12

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles have needs in the NFL draft and they could potentially trade down again from No. 12 overall to add more assets.

During his final predraft press conference, NFL Network draft guru and personnel expert, Daniel Jeremiah was asked about Philadelphia trading back from No. 12.

Jeremiah wouldn’t rule out the Eagles trading back and he wouldn’t rule out an edge rusher or defensive lineman based on needs and an aging roster.

Brandon Graham is almost done, while Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett are both set to become unrestricted free agents.

