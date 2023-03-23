Daniel Jeremiah: Dre’Mont Jones a ‘home run signing’ for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks bucked their usual trend of avoiding the first wave of free agency in a big way this year. They made quite a splash by signing former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year deal worth $51 million. It’s a move to signal to the 12th Man the team realizes all too well how poor their defensive line was last year, and they wasted little time doing what they could to improve it.

It’s also been one of the more widely praised free agency moves this offseason, and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah can’t stop singing Seattle’s praises. You can listen to a portion of Jeremiah’s comments below.

What sticks out to Jeremiah is discussing how teams ideally don’t want to go into the draft with a glaring need they must address before focusing on any other position. Having Jones not only helps give a solution to the Seahawks’ biggest weakness, it also allows them flexibility at the No. 5 overall pick.

Without Jones, Seattle might have been forced to select Georgia DT Jalen Carter. While the Seahawks still may pick this young man, they are no longer trapped to this possibility. This may be a good thing, as Carter’s red flags continue to mount.

