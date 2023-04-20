Daniel Jeremiah: Don’t sleep on Bijan Robinson to the Bears

The Chicago Bears have a several directions they could go with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The most likely is offensive tackle, where protecting quarterback Justin Fields should be a high priority for general manager Ryan Poles. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is an option, if he falls to them. Same with any other top defensive linemen. Chicago could also look to trade back from No. 9.

What doesn’t seem likely is the Bears going with an offensive skill position player, like Texas running back Bijan Robinson or Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, we shouldn’t necessarily rule one of those guys out.

“Somebody told me don’t sleep on Bijan (Robinson) with (the Bears),” Jeremiah said on Peter Schrager’s podcast, The Season.

“Even though they have some backs they can line up and play with, they don’t have anyone like (Robinson),” Jeremiah added. “That would be one I wouldn’t sleep on with them.”

Robinson is the consensus RB1 in this draft class, and many believe he could be a generational talent. Last season with Texas, he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he led the nation in broken tackles among running backs. He’s a playmaker through and through.

Back at the NFL Scouting Combine, Robinson was asked about potentially being drafted by the Bears and playing with Justin Fields, and he couldn’t help but smile at the thought of being in the same backfield as Fields.

“Justin’s my guy. He’s a super solid guy and he’s a great quarterback,” Robinson said. “But if it was me and him in the backfield, that would be something special. I think that he’s a special player.”

Now, is it likely Chicago drafts Robinson at ninth overall? Not really. After all, they have a laundry list of needs to address along the defensive and offensive lines, and Poles could very well trade back from No. 9.

Still, it’s fun to think about pairing Fields with Robinson in this offense.

