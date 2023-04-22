Daniel Jeremiah: Darnell Wright would be ‘plug-and-play’ right tackle for Bears

The Chicago Bears have the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where the expectation is they’re going to take an offensive tackle with their first selection.

Perhaps it’s Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, a name that has been linked to Chicago over the last couple of weeks. If the Bears’ preference is to keep Braxton Jones at left tackle, Wright is the best right tackle in this draft class.

During his pre-draft conference call, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked about a potential fit with Chicago and Wright and how he compares to guys like Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr.

“I think if you are just saying as a pure tackle, his tape is really, really good,” Jeremiah said. “And playing on the right side this year, everybody has talked about the fact that he took a big leap in this year, but it’s hard to find guys that are 330 pounds that move like him and are as strong as he is at right tackle. I think he is plug-and-play. I think he is ready to go.”

The Bears could very well have their top choice of offensive tackle at ninth overall, where guys like Skoronski, Johnson, Wright and Broderick Jones also factor in.

But for Jeremiah, there’s one prospect that stands above the rest.

“I’m a little higher on Skoronski, but I think all four of those guys are going to be starters,” Jeremiah said. “I think if you had to play a game tomorrow and know you were going to line up and play tackle, I think Darnell Wright might be your best option as a right tackle right away who could plug in there and get going.

“So I don’t think there’s a wrong answer there, but for me personally I just think Skoronski is the best overall football player.”

Chicago could have several different options at No. 9, whether that’s trading back again, taking an offensive tackle or taking a top defensive player if he falls.

