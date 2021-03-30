BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Daniel Jeremiah compares Mac Jones', Justin Fields' pro day workouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compares Alabama quarterback Mac Jones', Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields' pro day workouts. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories