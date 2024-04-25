Daniel Jeremiah changes his pick for the Commanders in his final mock draft

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, in his first few mock drafts, had North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye going to the Washington Commanders.

Not anymore. In his final mock draft ahead of Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday, Jeremiah changed his pick to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

As we come down the home stretch, the whispers of Washington’s preference for Daniels have become a roar. I’m sure the Commanders have had suitors looking to acquire this pick — including the Raiders — but I don’t see GM Adam Peters passing on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Jeremiah acknowledged earlier in the week that while in his gut, he thought Peters would choose Maye, the whispers were far too strong to ignore, and he would switch his pick to Daniels.

No surprise. Since ESPN’s Adam Schefter came out strong that he believed Daniels would be the pick weeks ago, the momentum quickly shifted to Daniels, where it had been somewhat close in February and March.

While no one knows what Peters will do on Thursday, there’s too much smoke. Daniels will be Washington’s quarterback in 2024 and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire