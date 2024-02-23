Daniel Jeremiah: Brock Bowers to the Colts would be fun

With just over two months remaining until the 2024 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts have a lot of work to do before deciding how to use the No. 15 overall pick. However, a popular candidate in Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has emerged as a potential selection.

Knowing the Colts want to get more explosive on the offensive side of the ball, it’s not a surprise they’ve been linked to Bowers during the early, pre-draft process. Pound for pound, Bowers is arguably one of the top players in this class.

During his press conference ahead of the NFL combine, Daniel Jeremiah dove into the potential of Bowers in the Colts offense.

“Well, if you want to get more explosive, and there’s a reason (Chris Ballard) saying that, when you are 26th in third down offense,” Jeremiah said. “There’s only one tight end that fits that bill, and that’s somehow if Brock

Bowers gets there.”

Jeremiah’s incredibly lengthy and insightful press conference covered almost every topic pertaining to the draft. That includes the positional value of drafting a player like Bowers. Traditionally, a tight end wouldn’t go this high. But viewing Bowers more as an offensive weapon instead changes the outlook.

He also mentioned how Bowers is built like a tight end made in a lab. Jeremiah sees a combination of George Kittle and a legend in the Circle City.

“As we’ve gone over the positional stuff, the financial aspect of it, the history, the draft history, even though he’s a top ten player in this draft, I would not be — I would not rule it out that somehow Brock Bowers gets there,” Jeremiah said. “And that would be ironic because I compared him to Kittle, but he reminds me of Kittle like in a Dallas Clark body a little bit. Similar in terms of how you would use Dallas Clark and move him and do all those different things. Kind of like if Kittle and Dallas Clark had a baby, it would be Brock Bowers. It would be fun there with the Colts. ”

George Kittle in a Dallas Clark body. Few Colts fans would have issues with that.

Bowers, a true junior, has been one of the most productive tight ends in recent memory.

(Courtesy of Sports Reference)

His ability to create easy separation combined with his elusiveness after the catch make him an instant weapon for any offense. For the Colts, it would be an incredible pairing with young quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Whether the Colts feel it’s worth the price of a mid-first-round pick remains to be seen, but it’s difficult to deny the potential Bowers would have working with Richardson in Shane Steichen’s offense.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire