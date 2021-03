TheWolverine.com

No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines hockey (15-10-1) was set to take on No. 3 seed Minnesota Duluth Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Maize and Blue have removed from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests within U-M's Tier I testing group. The game will be ruled a no-contest as Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round of competition. The decision was made by the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee, in consultation with the NCAA Medical Advisory Group.