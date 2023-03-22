Daniel Jeremiah has Bears upgrading at tackle in latest mock draft

NFL analyst has Bears upgrading at OT in latest mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Bears traded down to the No. 9 pick, their options drastically changed in how they can address the draft.

It was originally thought the Bears might switch up their strategy. Automatically assuming they would address the trenches if they had a top-five pick, they now have different options at the No. 9 pick.

Do they go back to the trenches? Take the top cornerback? Maybe the top receiver?

In NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft for NFL.com, he believes the Bears will stick to their most glaring need.

Offensive tackle.

He projects the Bears will not only stay at the No. 9 pick but take Northwestern tackle – and Chicagoland suburb native – Peter Skoronski.

"I love this pick for the Bears. Skoronski would be an immediate upgrade at right tackle for Justin Fields," Jeremiah wrote.

As aforementioned, now that the Bears are drafting further down the pecking order, they could surprise some teams by taking addressing a need outside of the trenches.

However, in this particular mock, Jeremiah has two cornerbacks going before the Bears' pick at No. 9. He writes in Devon Witherspoon going No. 6 to the Detroit Lions and Christian Gonzalez going at No. 8.

The Bears could, however, take the top receiver in the draft in the form of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Jeremiah has the Ohio State product going two picks after the Bears to the Tennessee Titans.

Sure, the Bears traded for Moore, who is an instant upgrade at the No. 1 pass catcher spot. However, they have an unproven commodity in Chase Claypool and a lack of depth in the position. Could they take a swing at bolstering their wide receiver core again?

It would be the smartest idea to take the path of upgrading the trenches on either side of the ball. The Bears have made little improvements this offseason on either side.

On the offensive side, the Bears have made a singular signing in Nate Davis at right guard. Hopefully, that signing clears up confusion about the interior line. Davis will play right guard, Teven Jenkins could move to left guard and Cody Whitehair can expend snaps at center.

On the edges, they have glaring question marks; hence, this mock draft's result of the Bears taking Skoronski.

Flipping to the defensive side, the Bears have made signings with Andrew Billings and DeMarcus Walker. Neither of them hardly moves the needle. Bolstering the defensive line remains a bolded and underlined task on the laundry list.

We'll find out how the Bears attack the draft come late April.

