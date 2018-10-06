Daniel Hemric wins Xfinity pole for today’s race at Dover

DOVER, Del. – Daniel Hemric won the pole for today’s Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). It’s his third pole of the season.

Today’s race will eliminate four drivers from the Xfinity playoffs.

Hemric won the pole with a lap of 158.249 mph. He was followed by Christopher Bell (157.611 mph), Justin Allgaier (157.391), Spencer Gallagher (156.911) and Brandon Jones (156.685).

Ryan Truex and Ryan Reed, both drivers outside the cutline to advance to the next round, will have the worst starting spots of the 12 playoff drivers. Truex will start 19th. Reed will start 20th.

