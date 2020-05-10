Daniel Hemric, wife Kenzie welcome baby girl Rhen

NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric and his wife Kenzie welcomed their first child just before the clock officially turned to Mother’s Day with the birth of baby girl Rhen Haven Hemric’s at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

Our hearts can‘t take it 😍😍😍 Rhen Haven Hemric decided to make her entrance at 11:56pm last night! Just in time to make #MothersDay that much more special for @KenzieHemric and I! Happy Mother‘s Day to all the Mom‘s out there!! pic.twitter.com/3AheqrBCiy — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) May 10, 2020

Racing will certainly be in her blood as her dad is the 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Cup Series and is running a partial schedule behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. Her mom competed in what was called the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East from 2013 to 2015.

Congrats to the Hemric family on their new addition.