Daniel Hemric, wife Kenzie welcome baby girl Rhen

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric and his wife Kenzie welcomed their first child just before the clock officially turned to Mother’s Day with the birth of baby girl Rhen Haven Hemric’s at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

Racing will certainly be in her blood as her dad is the 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Cup Series and is running a partial schedule behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. Her mom competed in what was called the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East from 2013 to 2015.

Congrats to the Hemric family on their new addition.

