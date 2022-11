Daniel Hemric to sub for Ty Gibbs in No. 23 Toyota for Sunday's finale

23XI Racing announced Sunday that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will miss Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series finale because of a family emergency.

Gibbs was scheduled to drive the No. 23 Toyota in Sunday’s season-ending race (3 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM) at Phoenix Raceway, where he claimed his first Xfinity Series crown Saturday.

Daniel Hemric was announced as the replacement driver.

