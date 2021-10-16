Daniel Hemric on runner-up finish after strong showing at Texas
Daniel Hemric's first-win bid comes up just short after leading 55 laps at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Daniel Hemric's first-win bid comes up just short after leading 55 laps at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Results of Saturday's playoff race and the driver points after the opening race in the Round of 8 Xfinity Series playoffs.
John Hunter Nemechek motivated after an impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing.
The 1.5-mile tracks have become difficult to handicap because of the high number of drivers capable of having strong runs. (Getty Images)
You're bound to make an entrance in these.
Grading the Minnesota Timberwolves' offseason.
The No. 9 Chevrolet of Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott failed pre-race inspection two times Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. He was the only playoff driver to have his car fail multiple times before the Autotrader EchoPark 500, the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. RELATED: Playoff standings […]
John Hunter Nemechek powers the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to another Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (⏰ 2 p.m. ET | 📺 NBC, TSN | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s Round of 8 opening race and 33rd points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Fort Worth, Texas Green flag: 2:08 p.m. ET Grand Marshal: Tim Brown […]
Tanner Berryhill gets loose, slides up the track and collects others in Xfinity Series crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
Eight drivers are in title contention following last weekend’s dramatic cutoff race.
The salvation that comes with postseason wins has been in short supply for NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs hopefuls this year. Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway was the latest instance. Drivers outside of the title-eligible picture have won three of the four playoff races so far this season. Camping World Truck Series regular John Hunter […]
Full results from Sunday's Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, won by Kyle Larson.
Check out what drivers said after Sunday's Round of 8 opener at Texas Motor Speedway.
A relatively smooth sail for NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs hopefuls unraveled into late-race bedlam Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The postseason picture made some significant shuffles after Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, won in dominant fashion by Kyle Larson — who had the most trouble-free day among the eight remaining title contenders. One by one, […]
Georgia continued its hold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Oklahoma, Cincinnati moving up after Iowa's loss.
In pursuit of a championship, Warriors veterans wanted Avery Bradley on the opening night roster. That won't happen.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned on Monday night, with no final address or farewell to the team. So some members of the team went to see Gruden. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that some players went to Gruden’s house to save goodbye to him. Glazer didn’t name names; it would be very interesting [more]
Larson has been the best driver in NASCAR. He's guaranteed to be racing for the title.
Purse and FedExCup points breakdown for CJ Cup champion Rory McIlroy and the rest of the field.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask Rory McIlroy.